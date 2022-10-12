Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $556,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

