Mission Wealth Management LP Has $416,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

