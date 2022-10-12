19,540 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PGGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

