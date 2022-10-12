Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109,234 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $126,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

