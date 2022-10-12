12,162 Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

