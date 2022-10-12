Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 169.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 672.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

