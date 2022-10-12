Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $44,000 in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CANO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.79. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

