Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.