Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

IIPR stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.73%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

