Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

NYSE:DE opened at $363.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.76 and its 200-day moving average is $357.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.