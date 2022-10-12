Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

