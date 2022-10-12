Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 734 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.99 and a 200 day moving average of $272.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.