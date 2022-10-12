Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 684,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

