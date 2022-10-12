Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 127,219 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,219 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,821,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

IBKR opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

