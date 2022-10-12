Versor Investments LP Has $972,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

