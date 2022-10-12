Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

