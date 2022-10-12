Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.