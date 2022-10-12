Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 53,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

