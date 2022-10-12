Versor Investments LP Purchases 43,793 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

