iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.23

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 46571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.