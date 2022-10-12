Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,514,000 after buying an additional 465,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

