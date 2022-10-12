Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $305.64

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $305.64 and last traded at $305.78, with a volume of 6271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.97 and a 200-day moving average of $355.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

