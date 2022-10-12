Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 347,778 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4,179.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.01% of Nevro worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 72.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

