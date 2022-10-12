Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,954 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Incyte by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

