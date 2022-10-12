Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 927.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695,901 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.69% of Cerus worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 219,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 49.7% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 695,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Stock Down 1.7 %

Cerus stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.