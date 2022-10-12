Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

