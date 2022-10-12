Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 985,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 420,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

