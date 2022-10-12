Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

