Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

