Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

