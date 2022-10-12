422 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $834.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $920.49 and its 200 day moving average is $874.96.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

