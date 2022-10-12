Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Position Lessened by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,275. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

