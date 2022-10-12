Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.