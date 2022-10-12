Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

