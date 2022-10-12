Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

