Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,637 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 324,398 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,673,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 143,186 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFAX opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

