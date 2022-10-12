W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lowered by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

