Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

