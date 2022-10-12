Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,784,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,754,000 after acquiring an additional 136,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

