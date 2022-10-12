Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

