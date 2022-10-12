Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $301,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.72 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

