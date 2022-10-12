Versor Investments LP Purchases 5,563 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCC stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

