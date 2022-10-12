Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

