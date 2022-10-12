Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

