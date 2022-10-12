Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

