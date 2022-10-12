Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.