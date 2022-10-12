Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

