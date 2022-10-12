Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

