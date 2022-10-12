Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $185.90 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.53 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

