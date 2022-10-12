Riverview Trust Co Sells 118 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

